Kala Gowthami Literary Association celebrates 33rd anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: The 33rd anniversary celebration of the Kala Gowthami Literary Association was held at Samhitha Convention Hall in Tadithota here on Tuesday under the supervision of Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, President of Kala Gowthami. President of the Gidugu Ramamurthy Foundation Gidugu Kanthi Krishna attended as the chief guest.



Speaking at the event, Kanthi Krishna highlighted the challenges faced by linguist Ramamurthy in promoting the common usage of Telugu (Vyavahara Bhasha) and creating a dictionary for the language. She explained plans to initiate a letter-writing campaign in honour of Gidugu Ramamurthy aiming to set a Guinness World Record if enough letters are received. She announced that their foundation would present cash prizes to those who speak in Telugu for 10 minutes without using English terms. President of the Telugu Saraswata Parishad Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi praised Kala Gowthami for the 30 years of dedicated literary service. Founder of Kala Gowthami Dr BVS Murthy emphasised the importance of awakening youth to promote the Telugu language.

Later, the organisers felicitated Kanthi Krishna.

Sathavadhani Dr Tata Satya Sandeep, Natyacharya Dr Sappa Durga Prasad, Director of Aditya Educational Institutions SP Gangi Reddy, Principal of Samhitha Degree College Thota Ramakrishna, Brown Mandiram organiser Sannidhanam Sastry, and social activist Lollabattu Srinivasa Raju, Srihari Jagannath, Devavarapu Neelakanta Rao, Satyanarayana, and others spoke.

Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi unveiled the essay collection ‘Priyamaina Gidugu’ authored by Shivakumar. The event was attended by Chaganti Malathi, Dr BhV Ramadevi, M Satyanarayana, and others.

Later, Krishna participated in an event at the CP Brown Mandiram in Rajahmundry, where she paid floral tributes to the Gidugu Ramamurthy oil painting. She said that she will participate in Telugu Language Day celebrations across Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada.

Raka Ramana, VY Chittibabu, Munganda Suryanarayana, N Ravi Prakash, PVB Sanjeeva Rao, T Pavani, Bhargavi, and Sarojini were present.