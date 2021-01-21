Kala Venkata Rao arrested for visiting Ramatheertham

Srikakulam: TDP politburo member and former State president of the party K Kala Venkata Rao was arrested by the police at his camp office at Rajam in Srikakulam district on Wednesday night.

According to details, Kala Venkata Rao visited Ramatheertham temple in Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district along with former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu after the desecration of the idol of Lord Rama at the temple.

Subsequently, the police registered cases against several TDP leaders including Kala Venkata Rao on charges of creating religious unrest in the State following a complaint lodged by senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

After investigating into the case, the police arrested Kala Venkata Rao. He was reportedly shifted to Nellimarla police station in Vizianagaram district in a police vehicle.

On information about the arrest of the senior TDP leader, followers gathered in large numbers at Rajam. To prevent any untoward incident, significant police force was deployed in the town. Meanwhile, TDP state president K Atchannaidu, senior leaders GSS Sivaji and K Pratibha Bharathi condemned the arrest.