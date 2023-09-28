Kalava accuses CM Jagan of implicating Lokesh in inner ring road scam

Anantapur: TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu has accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to implicate TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in the so-called inner ring road scam and arrest him.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the party has the resilience to weather any storm either now or in the future.

He maintained that the chief minister should be prosecuted and jailed for diverting local body funds to other sectors.

He demanded immediate release of Naidu from jail and put an end to political vendetta.