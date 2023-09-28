Live
- LuLu plans Rs 3,500-cr investment in TS over 3 years
- BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen
- CWS Hospital in Rourkela is ailing
- Waheeda Rehman’s first performance as dancer was in Berhampur in 1952
- Rangareddy: Anganwadis should not be neglected, says TPCC General Secretary
- World Rabies Day
- Rangareddy: Roads, sewerage turn colonies into ponds of filth in Jalpally
- Rangareddy: MLA Anjaiah Yadav unveils Konda Laxman Bapuji statue
- Khairatabad Ganesh Immersed in the Hussain Sagar
- 83% of women admitted to having painful periods
Just In
Kalava accuses CM Jagan of implicating Lokesh in inner ring road scam
Highlights
Anantapur: TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu has accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to implicate TDP national general...
Anantapur: TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu has accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to implicate TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in the so-called inner ring road scam and arrest him.
Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the party has the resilience to weather any storm either now or in the future.
He maintained that the chief minister should be prosecuted and jailed for diverting local body funds to other sectors.
He demanded immediate release of Naidu from jail and put an end to political vendetta.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS