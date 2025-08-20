Kalyana Kattas in Tirumala to get a makeover

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to upgrade the Kalyana Katta Complexes (KKCs) in Tirumala to enhance pilgrim convenience, hygiene, and safety, while upholding the spiritual and traditional sanctity of the tonsuring practice. The move, endorsed by the TTD Board under the leadership of BR Naidu on July 22, 2025, represents a major initiative to modernise one of the most essential pilgrim amenities on the holy hills.

Every year, lakhs of devotees undertake tonsure at these complexes as an expression of devotion to Lord Venkateswara. However, with most of the existing facilities built decades ago, authorities have been facing challenges in managing crowd flow, sanitation, and basic amenities. The objective is to blend modern amenities with age-old spiritual practices, making the devotees offer their hair in fulfilment of vows. Authorities felt it necessary to provide comfort and safety to pilgrims while preserving the sanctity of the ritual.

According to TTD sources, the new initiative will see a complete redesign of the KKCs by professional architects and consultants, who will be finalised after a selection process. A design competition will also be held among the empanelled firms to ensure that both functional and cultural requirements are met.

The modernisation plan envisages clean and well-ventilated complexes, comfortable waiting and seating areas, improved lighting, enhanced safety norms and a systematic layout to avoid congestion. The model design will first be implemented on a pilot basis in one complex, and later extended to others depending on its success and pilgrim feedback.

Officials revealed that the immediate steps include preparing modalities for empanelment, defining the scope of work and issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP). The Board will take a final call on execution once the proposals are evaluated.

TTD authorities emphasised that this initiative forms part of their larger mission to upgrade amenities in Tirumala. In recent years, the temple body has invested in queue complexes, improved accommodation facilities and renewable energy projects.

With the revamp of Kalyana Kattas, TTD hopes to ensure that the age-old offering of hair continues in a setting that is both dignified and comfortable for future generations of pilgrims.