Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavams commence

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram commenced in a grand religious manner on Sunday with the sacred Dhwajarohanam ceremony held between 8.15 am and 8.35 am in the auspicious Kumbha Lagnam. The ceremony was conducted as per Vaikhanasa Agama traditions amidst priests chanting Vedic hymns and auspicious musical instruments.

Earlier, Tiruchi Utsavam was held from 6.30 am to 8.15 am and later Vishwaksena Aradhana, Vastu Homam, Garuda Linga Homam, Garuda Pratishta and Raksha Bandhanam were performed. Dhwajarohanam was performed by Kankanabhattar Balaji Rangacharyulu.

Speaking to the media, TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra said that Brahmotsavams will be continued till February 16 and elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees. He informed that Garuda Seva will be organised on February 12, Swarna Rathotsavam on February 13, Rathotsavam on February 15 and Chakrasnanam on February 16.

Expecting heavy influx of devotees on Garuda Seva day, special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth crowd management and safety. Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam, CVSO KV Muralikrishna, Temple Special Officer and CPRO Dr T Ravi, Special Grade Deputy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath, temple priests, other officials and devotees participated in the programme.