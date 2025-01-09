Kalyanaratham leaves for Kumbh Mela from Tirumala

Tirumala : TTD chairman B R Naidu along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary flagged off the Kalyanaratham after performing special pujas in Tirumala on Wednesday morning.

The ratham started for Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, UP, which will be observed from January 13 to February 26.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the chairman said TTD has set up a model temple of Srivaru in a 2.8 acre land allotted by the UP government at Maha Kumbhmela.

With 170 staff members being deputed, TTD will perform all the Kainkaryams in the model temple like in Tirumala.

He said the Sri Venkateswara temple will offer divine blessings to the devotees, especially from North.

The TTD chief also said that on January 18, 26, February 3, 12 TTD will organise Srivari Kalyanotsavams.

He wished everyone heading for Kumbh Mela to take forward the reputation of TTD with coordinated work.

Meanwhile, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu led the team of religious staff carrying the replica utsava murthis (processional deities) of Srivaru, Sridevi and Bhudevi in the Kalyana Ratham.

JEO (health and education) Goutami, temple DyEO Lokanatham, HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath and others were also present.