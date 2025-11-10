Kanchi seer invited to Durga temple

Vijayawada: The Chairman of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), and the Executive Officer, VK Seena Naik, along with temple Sthanacharyulu V Siva Prasad Sharma and members of the Temple Vedic Committee extended an invitation to Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy, the 70th Seer of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, to visit the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

On Sunday, the temple representatives met Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy at the new ISKCON temple near Tadepalli and formally invited him to visit the sacred hill shrine and bless the devotees with his divine message. The Swamy, who received the delegation with warmth, graciously accepted the invitation.

Temple officials informed that Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy is likely to visit the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple within the next couple of days. The authorities stated that necessary arrangements are being made for the Peethadhipathi’s visit, which is expected to draw a large number of devotees.

Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna and Executive Officer Seena Naik said that the exact schedule and details of the spiritual programme would be announced soon.