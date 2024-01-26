Kandikunta Venkata Prasad slams YSRCP alleging of deceiving DWACRA Sanghas

Kandikunta Venkata Prasad criticized Jagan Reddy's regime and highlighted various issues faced by women in Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that under Jagan Reddy's rule, the benefits received by women through schemes like the DWACRA loan waiver were reduced.

He also accused Jagan Reddy of increasing liquor rates, leading to health problems and premature deaths among people. He highlights the increase in the cost of living and accuses Jagan Reddy of cheating in implementing zero interest loans. It also mentions problems faced by poor families due to the cancellation of wedding gifts and the non-distribution of TIDCO houses.

He also criticised the low salaries of Anganwadi workers and Jagan Reddy's failure to address the high crime rate against women in the state. He claimed that Jagan Reddy's policies have not improved the position of women and accuses him of fraud.