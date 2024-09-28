Kandula Durgesh pays tribute to Gurram Jashuva, calls youth to draw inspiration from great poet

In a heartfelt tribute to the eminent poet Gurram Jashuva, State Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from Jashuva’s impactful legacy. The occasion marked the 129th birth anniversary of the celebrated poet, celebrated at the Vijayawada Collectorate where Minister Durgesh served as the Chief Guest.

During the event, the minister presented the Jashuva Memorial Awards to notable writers Shikhamani, Ezra Shastri, Vara Prasad, and singer Ramanaiah, recognizing their contributions to literature and arts.

In his address, Durgesh emphasized Jashuva's commitment to social equality, noting that the poet’s writings reflect the pressing social issues of his time. He highlighted the importance of viewing untouchability as a mental disability, advocating for a revival of the state’s artistic and cultural heritage.

The minister affirmed the government’s commitment to organizing cultural activities that honor significant figures in the state's history, similar to those held in Telangana. NTR District Collector Srijana and a diverse group of poets and writers were in attendance, making the event a notable celebration of art and culture.



As the event concluded, Minister Durgesh reiterated the call for collective efforts to nurture and promote the rich cultural landscape of the region, inspired by the works of visionaries like Gurram Jashuva.

