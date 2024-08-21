Kanipakam Brahmotsavam works going at a snail’s pace

Tirupati: With the Brahmotsavams just around the corner, a cloud of uncertainty looms over Sri Kanipakam Varasiddi Vinayaka Devasthanam. The festival, revered by devotees across the country, is facing unprecedented challenges due to administrative setbacks, leaving both organisers and devotees in a state of worry.



The temple, known for its rich tradition and spiritual significance, is currently without a regular executive officer (EO), a crucial position that has been vacant since the recent transfer of the incumbent EO, A Venkatesu, to the general administration department (GAD). The reins have been temporarily handed over to deputy EO K Vani, who, despite her dedication, struggles to make decisive moves in the absence of her predecessor’s experience. The lack of a strong leadership presence is already being felt, as crucial decisions regarding the festival remain in limbo.

Adding to the woes is the absence of a trust board. The previous board resigned following a change in the state government and a new one is yet to be appointed. This is further complicating preparations for the Brahmotsavams.

As per tradition, any significant work related to the temple must begin with a ritualistic measurement by Vignesa, symbolising the removal of obstacles, but ironically, the Lord himself is facing hindrances for his grand festival.

Currently, only a fraction of the necessary work is underway with majority works are untouched yet. While the temple and its surroundings are being painted several other works like welcome arches, electrical decoration, wall posters and invitation cards are yet to be finalised.

It was learnt that by this time the wall posters and invitation cards were to be sent to other districts in the state as well as the neighbouring states and it was too delayed. Actually, this process has to be completed before one month of the commencement of Brahmotsavams. Even the Vahana Seva details which were finalised on August 11 were not communicated widely.

A group of concerned devotees said, “We urge the state government to appoint a regular EO quickly to ensure the smooth conduct of Swami’s Brahmotsavam without any hindrances.” They expect the local MLA Dr K Murali Mohan to take initiative in this regard and see that all the works will take momentum without any further delay under the guidance of a regular EO.