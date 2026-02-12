Kanipakam Devasthanam offers silk robes to Srisailam deities

Srisailam: On the auspicious occasion of the Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams, the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam of Kanipakam ceremonially offered silk robes to the presiding deities of Srisailam temple on Wednesday morning.

The traditional offering was made as part of the annual religious observances associated with the grand festival.

The silk robes were presented on behalf of the Kanipakam Devasthanam by its Trust Board Chairman Sri Mani Naidu, Executive Officer K Penchala Kishore, members of the Trust Board, and temple priests.

Upon their arrival at the temple’s Rajagopuram, they were accorded a traditional welcome by Srisailam Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Sri Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu, Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, board members, archakas, and Vedic scholars.

As per temple customs, special rituals were performed to the silk robes at the Rajagopuram before the formal offering.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns and the accompaniment of traditional temple music, the Kanipakam temple officials and priests proceeded in a ceremonial procession into the temple premises to complete the presentation of the sacred garments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Kanipakam Devasthanam representatives expressed their privilege in offering silk robes to the deities during the sacred Mahashivaratri festivities.

They stated that participating in the Brahmotsavams and having darshan of the deities brought them immense spiritual bliss.

They further noted that the presentation of silk robes during the Shivaratri Brahmotsavams has been a long-standing tradition of the Kanipakam Devasthanam.