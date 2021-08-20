Kanipakam temple to get golden chariot worth 15 cr

Chittoor: A golden chariot costing Rs 15 crore will be presented to Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy in Kanipakam Temple soon, stated Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. Participating in a slew of development programmes arranged in GD Nellore mandal, the Minister said TTD would play a key role in the manufacturing of golden chariot.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy also participated in the programme. The Endowments Minister also laid foundation stone for the reconstruction of Gangamma temple in Karvetingar. Addressing at the meeting held here on Friday, he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to develop all the Hindu temples. He said TTD has come forward to adopt some low-income group temples as part of its commitment to strengthening the Hindu religion. The Minister then visited Valli Sametha Subramanya Swamy temple where he declared that he would take immediate steps for developing the temple with an estimated cost Rs 96 lakh. Narayana Swamy said development of various temples in GD Nellore mandal has been initiated with an outlay of Rs 4.8 crore. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal for diverting Krishna waters to NTR Jalasayam to fill all the irrigation tanks in GD Nellore mandal.