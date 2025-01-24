  • Menu
Kanna Babu new AP CRDA commissioner

Guntur: K Kanna Babu took charge as the Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) at the Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He has recently been transferred to this position following the latest reshuffle of IAS officers. Upon taking charge, K Kanna Babu was greeted by AP CRDA officials Malalravpu Naveen, G Surya Sai Praveen Chand, and the heads of various departments. They introduced themselves and provided updates on the progress of the development projects undertaken by the CRDA.

