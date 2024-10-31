Live
- Man sentenced to life in POCSO case
- Forest Minister Khandre trespassed on HMT land, alleges HDK
- Opposition conspiring to obstruct caste census: Bhatti
- HDK did nothing for Channapatna when he was CM: DKS
- Nara Lokesh meets Sales Force representatives,. discusses on investment in AP
- Transgender woman Madhushree set to join police force
- Show Us the Money: Global South
- Simhachalam hundi nets `1.7 cr in 30 days
- Haryana farmers grappling with DAP fertiliser shortage
- Yagam for Harris’ victory concludes
Kanna calls for action against encroachments
Narasaraopet : MLA and ex-officio member of the Sattenapalli municipality Kanna Lakshminarayana urged the municipal commissioner to take action against encroachments near government offices, along canals, and on busy roads.
He made these remarks during the Sattenapalli Municipal Council meeting held at the municipal office on Wednesday.
He pointed out that these encroachments are causing traffic problems on busy roads and around government buildings.
He also said that the municipal commissioner had previously issued instructions for the removal of these encroachments. Sattenapalli municipal chairperson Lakshmi Tulasi Sambasiva Rao, commissioner Shammi, leaders of JSP, TDP, and officials participated.
