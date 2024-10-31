  • Menu
Kanna calls for action against encroachments

Kanna calls for action against encroachments
MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana addressing the Sattenapalli municipal council meeting on Wednesday. Municipal chairperson Lakshmi Tulasi Sambasiva Rao is also seen.

MLA and ex-officio member of the Sattenapalli municipality Kanna Lakshminarayana urged the municipal commissioner to take action against encroachments near government offices, along canals, and on busy roads.

He made these remarks during the Sattenapalli Municipal Council meeting held at the municipal office on Wednesday.

He pointed out that these encroachments are causing traffic problems on busy roads and around government buildings.

He also said that the municipal commissioner had previously issued instructions for the removal of these encroachments. Sattenapalli municipal chairperson Lakshmi Tulasi Sambasiva Rao, commissioner Shammi, leaders of JSP, TDP, and officials participated.

