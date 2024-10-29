Live
Kapil Dev arrives in Vijayawada, to Discuss Sports Development with CM Chandrababu
Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, arrived in Vijayawada to a warm welcome from prominent local figures, including Andhra Cricket Association President, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), and Thiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao.
Kapil Dev is scheduled to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today, where discussions are expected to center around the establishment of a golf course and broader initiatives for the development of sports in the state.
This visit highlights a significant step towards promoting sports infrastructure and enhancing athletic opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.
