  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kapil Dev arrives in Vijayawada, to Discuss Sports Development with CM Chandrababu

Kapil Dev arrives in Vijayawada, to Discuss Sports Development with CM Chandrababu
x
Highlights

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, arrived in Vijayawada to a warm welcome from prominent local figures, including Andhra Cricket Association President

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, arrived in Vijayawada to a warm welcome from prominent local figures, including Andhra Cricket Association President, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), and Thiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao.

Kapil Dev is scheduled to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today, where discussions are expected to center around the establishment of a golf course and broader initiatives for the development of sports in the state.

This visit highlights a significant step towards promoting sports infrastructure and enhancing athletic opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick