Karnataka ex-CM offers prayers in Mantralayam

Mantralayam (Kurnool): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumara Swamy along with his wifeAnitha Kumar Swamy offered special prayers at Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy temple on Sunday. Temple Seer Subudendrateertulu and other priests, following the temple traditions, has received the couple amid playing of spiritual music. The couple first visited the village goddess Manchalamma and offered special prayers and mangala harathi. Later they visited Guru Raghavendra Swamy Moola Brundavanam and offered prayers.

After offering prayers, the temple Seer felicitated Kumara Swamy with Sesha vastram and presented fruits and mantra akshintalu (Phala mantrakshintalu). Immediately after completion of the formalities, the Seer also presented the photo of Guru Raghavendra Swamy and blessed the couple. Karnataka state JD president CM Ibrahim, Manvi MLA, A Raja Venkatappa Naik, and temple manager SK Srinivasa Rao, Mantralayam Circle Inspector K Srinivasulu, VRO Hosali Vyasraj Swamy and others were also present.