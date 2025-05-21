Karnataka govt handover Kumki elephants to AP, Pawan thanks CM

The collaboration between the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has reached new heights, with Karnataka handing over six trained Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh. These elephants are vital in mitigating the conflicts arising from wild elephants encroaching on human settlements. The ceremonial handover took place at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday, attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

During the event, CM Siddaramaiah formally presented the specially prepared handover documents for the Kumki elephants to Pawan Kalyan, a move that environmentalists believe highlights the strong ties between the two states.

Pawan Kalyan expressed his gratitude to the Karnataka government for its timely support, stating, "Whenever Andhra Pradesh needs assistance, the Karnataka government responds promptly. This exemplifies the friendship between our two states." He added that the Kunki elephants would significantly aid in addressing issues related to wild elephants in the region.

Additionally, Kalyan mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government has established a special training centre dedicated to the conservation of Kumki elephants. He also revealed that a total of nine agreements have been signed between the two states, focusing on environmental protection, wildlife control, and the implementation of green policies.