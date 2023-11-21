Karthika Depotsavam held in a grandeur in Tirupati

Live
TIRUPATI: Karthika Dipotsavam was celebrated in Tirupati with great enthusiasm and devotion. The ground of the TTD administration building resonated with the chants of Govinda, creating a somber atmosphere. However, the TTD organized Kartika Deepotsavam to bring back the joy and spirituality associated with the festival. A large number of devotees participated in the event, including Kurtalam Siddheswarananda Bharathithirtha Swami and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.
The celebration took place in the premises of the Tirupati TTD administration building and witnessed a massive turnout of devotees. The air was filled with chants of Govinda's name, symbolizing the devotion and reverence towards Lord Srinivasa. Siddheshwarananda Bhartitirtha Swami, the president of Kurtalam, expressed his belief that the month of Kartika holds significance for all major traditions like Vaishnavism, Shaivism, and Shakteyam. He emphasized that conducting divine programs during this month can amplify the spiritual benefits manifold.
The highlight of the event was the Kartika Mahadeepotsavam, which was organized on a grand scale. The TTD, accompanied by a large number of devotees. The organisers expressed their joy in conducting the Deepotsavam under the blessings of TTD. They mentioned that the holy month of Kartika also marked the auspicious occasions of Nagulachavithi and Bhairavashtami. The Swamiji extended his blessings to all the devotees participating in the Deepotsava and prayed for Lord Srinivasa's grace to shower upon them.