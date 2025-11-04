Karthika Masam safety advisory

Rajamahendravaram: Following a tragic stampede incident at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district, East Godavari District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore has issued a crucial safety advisory for devotees during the ongoing Karthika Masam. The advisory focuses on preventing stampedes, pushing, shoving, and other undesirable incidents at temples, bathing ghats, and picnic spots across the district.

The SP stressed the need for discipline and patience among devotees, especially at Shiva temples and other places of worship that witness heavy crowds during this auspicious month. Devotees are strongly advised not to panic, push, or shove one another. They must proceed slowly and in an orderly manner within the queue lines. The SP appealed to the public to cooperate with the police by strictly following the instructions and precautions issued by the Police Department, Endowments Department, and Temple Committees to ensure peaceful darshans.

SP advised to take specific steps to manage the crowds in Kartika picnics and Vanabhojanalu. Organisers must arrange an adequate number of food counters to match the expected number of attendees, he added. SP also suggested the organisers take necessary precautions to prevent electric short circuits and fire accidents in Ayyappa worship.

The SP further stated that in case of any requirement, the concerned authorities, including the Police, Fire, and Revenue Departments, must be informed in advance. SP Narasimha Kishore urged the public to Dial 112 for any police assistance during an emergency.