Karthika Pournami rush at Durga temple

Vijayawada: On the auspicious occasion of Karthika Pournami, thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and Old Shivalayam in Vijayawada on Wednesday to offer special prayers and perform traditional rituals.

Devotees began the day by taking a holy dip in the River Krishna at various ghats in Vijayawada and other parts of NTR district in the early hours before visiting the temple.

Later, they participated with great devotion in the sacred Giri Pradakshina, a ritual circumambulation of the hill shrine believed to bring health, prosperity, and fulfilment of wishes. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik performed special pujas and carried out a pumpkin-beating ritual, which devotees believe helps cure eye ailments. Accompanied by the temple’s Sthanacharyulu Shiva Prasad Sharma and chief guest Srinivas Sastry, the EO joined the devotees on the traditional footpath for the Giri Pradakshina, inspiring enthusiasm among the participants and temple staff.

Thousands of devotees took part in the ritual early in the morning and had darshan of the Goddess Kanaka Durga. The Giri Pradakshina, which concluded smoothly, created a spiritual atmosphere throughout the temple premises.

To enhance the festive mood, traditional art performances were also organised as part of the celebrations. In the evening, the Koti Deepotsavam (lighting of one crore lamps) was held grandly at the Rajagopuram atop Indrakeeladri. Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, EO Seena Naik, and several devotees participated in the event.

The sight of thousands of lamps illuminated across the temple premises offered a mesmerising view, marking the culmination of the sacred celebrations.