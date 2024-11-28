Live
- JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts
- Tamil star couple Suriya, Jyothika visit Kollur temple
- Renukaswamy ‘menace to society’, Darshan tells HC
- Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4
- Yuva Sangam Phase 5: Students delegation from Bihar reaches IIT Dharwad
- 1 dies, 8 fall ill due to acid leak in pharma unit in Parawada
- MUDA Scam: Petition filed in court against CM’s wife, 11 others
- Speculations about Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka gain momentum
- Free German language training for nursing students launched
- Smuggling arms into India: NIA conducts searches against 'terror-gangster syndicate'
Just In
Karthika Vanabhojanam held
Highlights
Karthika Vanabhojanam was held in Srinivasa Mangapuram on Wednesday.
Tirumala : Karthika Vanabhojanam was held in Srinivasa Mangapuram on Wednesday.
As a part of this, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the utsava deities of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy along with His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi in the Kalyana Mandapam of the temple, instead of at Paruveta Mandapam following inclement weather conditions. Later, Asthanam was performed.
Devotees took part in the Vanabhojanam organised on the occasion.
JEO Veerabrahmam, temple Spl Gr Dy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath and other temple staff were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS