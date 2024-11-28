  • Menu
Karthika Vanabhojanam held

Vanabhojanam programme in Srinivasa Mangapuram on Wednesday

Karthika Vanabhojanam was held in Srinivasa Mangapuram on Wednesday.

Tirumala : Karthika Vanabhojanam was held in Srinivasa Mangapuram on Wednesday.

As a part of this, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the utsava deities of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy along with His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi in the Kalyana Mandapam of the temple, instead of at Paruveta Mandapam following inclement weather conditions. Later, Asthanam was performed.

Devotees took part in the Vanabhojanam organised on the occasion.

JEO Veerabrahmam, temple Spl Gr Dy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath and other temple staff were also present.

