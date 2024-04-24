Karumuri, Kamineni, Meka submit nominations

Eluru: Three nominations for Eluru Parliament Constituency and 26 nominations for 7 Assembly Constituencies were filed in the district on Tuesday. For the Eluru Lok Sabha constituency, Karumuri Sunil Kumar filed 2 sets of nominations on behalf of YSRCP, V Keerthy 1 set and Nitta Akhila Dharanipal 1 set of nominations as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

For Unguturu Assembly Constituency, Puppala Srinivasa Rao filed 1 set, Puppala Adivalli Ramani 1 set on behalf of YSRCP, Patsamatla Dharma Raju 1 set as Janasena candidate, Kanikella Muralikrishna 1 set as Indian Labour Party candidate, Bunga Yesu 1 set as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, Nagam Rambabu 1 set nomination as independent candidate. Chintamaneni Prabhakar as the candidate of Telugu Desam Party in Denduluru Constituency submitted 1 set and Amudalapalli Prasad as candidate of Pyramid Party of India handed over 1 set to the returning officer. In Eluru Assembly Constituency, Badeti Radhakrishnaiah as candidate of Telugu Desam Party submitted 2 sets, Jillellamudi Naga Umamaheswara Rao as independent candidate 1 set, Bandi Venkateswara Rao as candidate of CPI 1 set, Pitta Dhanunjay Kumar filed 1 set as an independent candidate and M Joshila filed 1 set as a Jai Bharat National Party candidate.

In Polavaram Constituency, M Suryachandra Rao as independent candidate filed 1 set, Madakam Venkateswara Rao as Gondwana Dandakaranya Party candidate, Ooke Mangamma and Kaka Krishna as independent candidates. In Chintalapudi constituency, Unnamatla Eliza Rakada filed nomination as Indian National Congress candidate and Muvvala Esther Rani as independent candidate. In Nuzvid constituency, YSRCP candidate Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao submitted 2 sets. In Kaikaluru constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kamineni Srinivas submitted 2 sets, Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party candidate Kamatam Nirikshana Rao 1 set, Jai Bhimrao Bharat Party candidate G Satish Kumar, Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party candidate Pamula Yesupadam 1 set, Chintada Srinivasa Rao 1 set and Madasu Satyanarayana 1 set as independent candidates.