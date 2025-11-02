  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘Kasibugga temple’ run by private person: Anam

‘Kasibugga temple’ run by private person: Anam
x
Highlights

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy clarified that his department is no way concerned with the stampede incident that claimed nine...

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy clarified that his department is no way concerned with the stampede incident that claimed nine lives at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

In a press note released on Saturday, he said, the Venkateswara Swamy temple was constructed and operated by a private individual. The incident happened due to unprecedented rush due to Ekadashi, against the normal devotees’ rush below 2,000, on this Saturday, he added.Anam said, from now onwards the government will also concentrate on temples that are being run under private managements to avoid such incidents to happen in future. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered for an enquiry over the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick