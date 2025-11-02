‘Kasibugga temple’ run by private person: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy clarified that his department is no way concerned with the stampede incident that claimed nine lives at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

In a press note released on Saturday, he said, the Venkateswara Swamy temple was constructed and operated by a private individual. The incident happened due to unprecedented rush due to Ekadashi, against the normal devotees’ rush below 2,000, on this Saturday, he added.Anam said, from now onwards the government will also concentrate on temples that are being run under private managements to avoid such incidents to happen in future. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered for an enquiry over the incident.