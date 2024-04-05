  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Katamreddy joins YSRCP

Katamreddy joins YSRCP
x
Highlights

Nellore: Senior politician and Alluru former MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy quits TDP and joined YSR Congress in the presence of Chief Minister...

Nellore: Senior politician and Alluru former MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy quits TDP and joined YSR Congress in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Welcoming Katamreddy into the party, Jagan appealed him to strive for the victory Kavali Assembly segment nominee Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy in the coming elections.

Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy contested from Kavali Assembly segment on TDP ticket and got defeated by YSRCP nominee Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy with a he margin of 14,117 votes in 2019 elections. Katamreddy reportedly joined YSRCP after TDP didn’t gave him Kavali ticket for 2024 elections.

Speaking the occasion, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that he decided to join the ruling party since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been rendering services to poor and weaker sections. People in the State are happy during Jagan’s 5-year tenure, who has been implementing various welfare schemes for all sections of people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X