Katamreddy joins YSRCP
Nellore: Senior politician and Alluru former MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy quits TDP and joined YSR Congress in the presence of Chief Minister...
Nellore: Senior politician and Alluru former MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy quits TDP and joined YSR Congress in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Welcoming Katamreddy into the party, Jagan appealed him to strive for the victory Kavali Assembly segment nominee Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy in the coming elections.
Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy contested from Kavali Assembly segment on TDP ticket and got defeated by YSRCP nominee Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy with a he margin of 14,117 votes in 2019 elections. Katamreddy reportedly joined YSRCP after TDP didn’t gave him Kavali ticket for 2024 elections.
Speaking the occasion, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that he decided to join the ruling party since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been rendering services to poor and weaker sections. People in the State are happy during Jagan’s 5-year tenure, who has been implementing various welfare schemes for all sections of people.