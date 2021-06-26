Kathi Mahesh severely hurt in a road accident at Nellore

Nellore: Film actor and critic Kathi Mahesh was severely hurt in a road accident at Nellore and is being treated at Medicover Hospital in the city on Saturday. His vehicle hit a moving truck at Chandrasekhara Puram in Kodavalur Mandal on the NH-16 in the early hours and he has been shifted to Medicover hospital for treatment.

Sources said his condition is said to be critical and has been on a ventilator since he joined the hospital. His family members and friends from various places reached Nellore and are planning to shift him to Chennai for better treatment.

The vehicle which he was travelling hit a moving truck on the highway and the driver, Suresh, escaped safely. But Mahesh who was sitting in the front seat received severe head injuries. They visited Chennai and were back to Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday. As soon as Mahesh received injuries, his driver immediately called an ambulance and police and shifted to Medicover Hospitals on the NH close to Nellore for treatment. Hospital doctors have yet to release his health bulletin.