Medaram Jatara begins with fervour and gusto

Hanumakonda: Amid a huge crowd of devotees, the Sammakka–Saralamma Maha jatra began with great grandeur on Wednesday at Medaram. According to traditional rituals on the first day, it was formally inaugurated with the arrival of Goddess Saralamma from Kannepalli to the sacred platform (gadde). Between 11 am and noon, priests of Sammakka-Saralamma reached the platforms and purified them by plastering them with sacred soil. Following tribal traditions and clan customs, they drew ritual designs on the platforms and offered turmeric, vermilion, sarees, incense, lamps to the goddesses, performing special prayers.

Between 5 and 6 pm, Goddess Saralamma set out from Kannepalli under the divine protection (shadow) of Lord Hanuman and reached the platforms between 9 and 10 pm. Similarly, priests brought Govindarajulu from Kondai and Pagididda Rajulu from Poonugondla to the platforms and installed them.

In the moonlight of Magha Shuddha Pournami, the Kalyana Mahotsavam will be conducted for Goddess Sammakka and Pagididda Rajulu in accordance with tribal traditions. Medaram’s chief priest Siddaboyina Arun Kumar said the devotees should receive the blessings of the Goddess, and that the government and the temple committee have completed all arrangements.