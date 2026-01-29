Realme P4 Power 5G Launches in India Today with Massive 10,001mAh Battery and 144Hz Display

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest P-series smartphone in India today, as the Realme P4 Power 5G makes its official debut. Designed for users who prioritise long battery life and strong everyday performance, the device is expected to combine endurance with premium features such as a high-refresh-rate display, capable cameras, and fast charging support.

The launch event is scheduled for 12PM IST and will be streamed live on YouTube, allowing fans and potential buyers to follow the announcement in real time.

Expected price and availability

While Realme has yet to confirm the final pricing, industry reports suggest the Realme P4 Power 5G could be priced at Rs. 37,999 for the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company is also likely to roll out introductory bank offers, which may bring down the effective price.

Once launched, the handset will be available through Flipkart and is expected to come in three colour choices: TransSilver, TransOrange and TransBlue.

Display and software

On the display front, Realme is positioning the P4 Power 5G as a visually immersive device. The phone features a 1.5K resolution 4D Curve+ HyperGlow screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. The panel is claimed to reach a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, support 1.07 billion colours, and offer HDR10+ compatibility. The company has not disclosed the exact screen size yet.

Software-wise, the device will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. Realme has promised three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates, adding to the phone’s long-term appeal.

Battery and charging

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the battery. The Realme P4 Power 5G packs an enormous 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery, which the brand says can deliver up to 32.5 hours of video playback and up to 932.6 hours of standby time on a single charge.

To complement this, the phone supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices as well.

Performance and hardware

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset built on a 4nm process. Realme has also added a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip.

Realme claims that this dual-chip design offers 25% better energy efficiency, up to 300% improved resolution and up to 400% smoother frame rates, aimed at enhancing gaming and multimedia performance.

Camera setup

For photography, the Realme P4 Power 5G features a dual rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is paired with an ultra-wide camera for broader shots.

The phone also supports 4K video recording, making it suitable for users who prioritise video capture.

With its blend of endurance, performance, and modern features, the Realme P4 Power 5G aims to stand out in India’s competitive mid-range smartphone segment.