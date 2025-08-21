  • Menu
Kautilya’s ‘Induction’ workshop inspires BTech students at SPMVV

Tirupati: As part of the Orientation and Induction Programme at the School of Engineering and Technology, Sri Padmavathi Women’s University, Kautilya Institution conducted a one-day workshop on Employability and Life Skills.

Director Sridhar stressed the importance of logical thinking, coding, and life skills like teamwork and communication, while NS Reddy advised students to utilize their time to prepare for competitive exams alongside academics.

The session, organized by the Placement and Training Cell, drew an enthusiastic response from students.

