Kavali: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launches de-notification of dotted lands

Kavali : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the programme of de-notifying the ‘Dotted lands’ from the prohibited list thereby benefiting 97,471 farmer families across the State.

Addressing a public meeting here on Friday after launching the programme, the Chief Minister said it would facilitate full rights to farmers owning 2,06,171 acres of dotted lands worth Rs 20,000 crore. He said the famers would now be able to sell and pledge these lands for their financial needs besides enjoying the other normal rights as landowners.

The initiative would permanently remove the dotted lands from the prohibited list of lands and restore full rights on farmers owing them, he said.

Farmers suffered a lot as they were disallowed from selling or pledging these lands during the TDP rule which included them in the Section-22 A (1)(e) in 2016.

The government’s initiative has permanently ended the dotted lands’ problems created during the British era wherein the then government put dots in the Pattadar column to end the confusion on their status as either government or private lands, he added.

He said the pro-farmer State government has been implementing several programmes for the welfare of farmers. Government has distributed 3 lakh acres as RoFR pattas to 1.28 lakh tribal families by allotting two acres each, besides removing 35,000 of conditional patta lands from the list of prohibited lands thereby benefiting 22,000 farmer –families and distributing 31 lakh house site pattas to women, he added.

Permanently ending the land litigations across the State, the government has also taken up resurvey of lands after 100 years by implementing the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha programme, said the Chief Minister, adding that the government has provided 7,92,238 permanent title deeds to farmers in 2,000 villages in the first phase. The second phase of the programme will be taken from next month, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has been investing huge amounts on education with a view to develop human resources and this would help the State become torchbearer for the entire country. “In the next 15 years, all the youth including those becoming vehicle drivers would be able to speak fluently in English,” he said.

The pro-farmer government has been bringing in revolutionary changes in the agricultural sector also by introducing RBKs to help the farmers at every stage from sowing seeds to selling their agricultural produce at profitable prices, besides giving input subsidy, supplying free electricity and providing MSP for even non-MSP agricultural produce. The RBKs are purchasing the soaked and coloured paddy from the farmers, he said.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 35 crore for transforming the Kavali tank into balancing reservoir, Rs 20 crore for building the Sangam Barrage and Kavali link canal, Rs 15 crore for widening the Kavali Trunk Road and Rs 80 crore for providing infrastructure to Indiramma Colony 16th ward on par with Jagananna Colony. MLA R Pratap Reddy and beneficiaries of the dotted lands programme also addressed the public meeting.