Keep drains free from waste:Commissioner

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya instructed officials to regularly clean the sewage drains to ensure the drains remain free from waste.

The Commissioner along with health and engineering officials inspected sanitation works in 44 and 35 wards here on Tuesday.

During the inspection, she directed the officials to remove all garbage from the drains and asked the officials to prepare plans for repairing any damaged drains.

She said residents near CPR apartments complained about difficulty in vehicle movement due to a narrow road. A survey is underway, and steps will be taken to widen the road as early as possible.

