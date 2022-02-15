Keep tab on cyber frauds: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu appealed to people to be vigilant of cyber frauds. Releasing a poster on banking services at the Collectorate on Monday, he said bank transactions are now being managed through mobile phones and people should be aware of cyber frauds.

Stating that cybercrimes were increasing day by day, he said messages to mobile phones were found to be deceptive in nature and customers shouldn't share any personal information, debit card details, OTPs, CVV number, PIN number and other data with anyone for protecting their savings.

Lead District Manager Y Ramprasad Reddy said that customers have to follow safe digital transaction methods giving no scope for phishing and other cybercrimes. He suggested the customers not to download any suspicious mobile applications that normally access personal data of person. Further, the Collector asked the officials to resolve grievances speedily received during Spandana programme.

He said officials have to monitor periodically and take appropriate action on petitions. Joint Collectors M N Harendhira Prasad, G Ganesh Kumar, in-charge Joint Collector- Asara KM Rosemond, TGP Special Collector Nageswara Rao, ZP CEO Srinivasa Rao and DPO K Dhanalakshmi participated.