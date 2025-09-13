Live
Keerthi Chekuri to take charge as EG dist Collector today
Rajamahendravaram: Keerthi Chekuri has been appointed as the Collector of East Godavari district. Currently serving as the Joint Director at AP Transco, she was transferred to this new role by the State government and is scheduled to take charge on Saturday.
Known for her professional discipline and dedication to public service, she has previously served as Assistant Collector in Chittoor district, Sub-Collector in Madanapalle, and Joint Collector in the erstwhile unified East Godavari district. She also held the position of Municipal Commissioner for Guntur city.
She succeeds P Prasanthi, who served as the district Collector since June 22 of last year and left her mark on the administration. Prasanthi initiated the ‘Chinnari Arogyam’ (Child’s Health) scheme using CSR funds to combat malnutrition in infants. The government has yet to finalise a new posting for Prasanthi.