Kesineni Chinni moves with vigorous campaign in NTR district

Keshineni Shivanath, the MP candidate for Vijayawada, is pulling out all the stops in an effort for the victory of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance candidates in the seven constituencies of NTR district. He is working hard to give the district as a gift to Chandrababu and the TDP.

Shivanath has been meeting with all the leaders in the district, leaving no one behind. He has been taking the main leaders to the TDP leadership and discussing strategies to ensure victory for the party. One such leader, Bommasani Subbarao, had hoped to contest as an MLA candidate from Mylavaram but was disappointed when the ticket was given to someone else. Shivanath arranged for Subbarao to speak with TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh in a bid to secure his support.









On Monday, Shivanath and NTR District TDP President Nettem Raghuram met with Lokesh along with Subbarao to discuss their plans for the upcoming elections. Shivanath expressed his willingness to support whoever Lokesh chooses for the party.



Recent events, such as the successful "Madigala Dhoom!Dham" event in Tiruvuru and the support declared for TDP MLA candidate Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, show that Shivanath is working tirelessly to ensure the party's victory in NTR district. With the elections approaching, the momentum is growing and TDP, Janasena, and BJP are feeling the pressure.