Kesineni Nani seeks vote for YSRCP candidate

YSRCP candidates Kesineni Nani and Asif campaigning in West segment in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Highlights

YSRCP candidates take part in the door-to-door election campaign in 52nd division

Vijayawada: MP and YSRCP Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and YSRCP Vijayawada West constituency candidate Shaik Asif participated in the door-to-door election campaign in 52nd division on Tuesday.

The two leaders along with several hundred local functionaries and party supporters met people and explained about the welfare schemes being implemented in the state under the YSRCP rule.

Kesineni Nani urged the voters to vote for YSRCP candidate Shaik Asif in the Assembly elections. He said Vijayawada West Assembly constituency people are welcoming

the YSRCP leaders due to the development made in the West segment during the last five years.

Shaik Asif alleged that the BJP candidate Sujana Chowdary is trying to cheat people of the West segment by showing the graphic images. He said the voters will not trust graphics and will defeat him. Corporators Y Chalapati Rao, Arshad, Irfan and local leaders participated in the campaign.

