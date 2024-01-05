Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy distributes enhanced pension to elderly in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy ordered the distribution of pensions to the elderly in the 29th ward as part of the YSR pension increase program. The state government has increased the pension from Rs.2750 to 3000 rupees.



President Kotireddy Balireddy mentioned that the YSRCP government aims to distribute pensions at people's doorsteps through volunteers. He also urged the public to vote for Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy and the party symbol (fan) to ensure victory in the upcoming general election.

The program saw the participation of 29th Ward Councilor Kotireddy Sujatha, YSRCP Town President Kotireddy Balireddy, Secretariat Staff Volunteers, Secretariat Convenors, Party Leaders, and Workers.