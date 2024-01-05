Live
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
- Tourists Risk Lives for Selfies with Wildebeest near Gopalaswamy Hill Temple
- ED officials attack: Will take constitutional action, says Bengal Guv
- AI could help address challenges in marine fisheries: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
- Google preparing to allow RCS support for dual, multi SIM cards: Report
Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy distributes enhanced pension to elderly in Dharmavaram
Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy ordered the distribution of pensions to the elderly in the 29th ward as part of the YSR pension increase program. The state government has increased the pension from Rs.2750 to 3000 rupees.
President Kotireddy Balireddy mentioned that the YSRCP government aims to distribute pensions at people's doorsteps through volunteers. He also urged the public to vote for Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy and the party symbol (fan) to ensure victory in the upcoming general election.
The program saw the participation of 29th Ward Councilor Kotireddy Sujatha, YSRCP Town President Kotireddy Balireddy, Secretariat Staff Volunteers, Secretariat Convenors, Party Leaders, and Workers.
