Key civic issues discussed at municipal council meeting

Punganur: The municipal council meeting, held at the municipal office here on Monday, chaired by S Aleem Bhasha, focused on pressing civic issues, including stray dog menace, water supply problems and mosquito control, raised by Tyagaraju, Ammu and other council members.

The council paid tributes to former Vice-Chairman Khader Khan, who recently passed away. Newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Madhusudhan Reddy attended the meeting, along with other officials. The Commissioner assured the council that swift action would be taken to address the concerns raised by the members. Later, the chairperson congratulated the commissioner and other officials for their new roles.