Live
- Delhi Crime 3: Huma Qureshi Joins the Cast in Exciting New Season
- Cyber Smart Kids campaign held
- Opposition Condemns Detention Of Ladakhi Activists At Delhi Border
- Breaking: Rajinikanth Admitted for Heart Procedure, What We Know So Far
- SPMVV, CBSE host national-level exposure visit for school principals
- Sunrays fall on Sri Suryanarayana Swamy diety at Arasavalli Temple
- Sri City-based Mango Resort wins ‘Best Eco-friendly Hotel’ award
- Kohli is fastest batter in world
- Jajpur: Helper dies as bus hits truck
- Environmental awareness programme held
Just In
Key civic issues discussed at municipal council meeting
Highlights
The municipal council meeting, held at the municipal office here on Monday, chaired by S Aleem Bhasha, focused on pressing civic issues
Punganur: The municipal council meeting, held at the municipal office here on Monday, chaired by S Aleem Bhasha, focused on pressing civic issues, including stray dog menace, water supply problems and mosquito control, raised by Tyagaraju, Ammu and other council members.
The council paid tributes to former Vice-Chairman Khader Khan, who recently passed away. Newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Madhusudhan Reddy attended the meeting, along with other officials. The Commissioner assured the council that swift action would be taken to address the concerns raised by the members. Later, the chairperson congratulated the commissioner and other officials for their new roles.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS