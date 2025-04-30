Key issues of zoo discussed at review meeting

Visakhapatnam: The Animal Health Committee of Indira Gandhi Zoological

Park (IGZP) Visakhapatnam reviewed key issues pertaining to the health and wellbeing of the animals housed in the zoo.

The meeting was chaired by G Mangamma, curator of the IGZP and attended by the committee members, including M Navin Kumar, deputy director (Retd.), NZP Hyderabad, D. Ramakrishna, joint director, AH, Visakhapatnam, P Mohini Kumari, deputy director (AH), RADDL, Visakhapatnam, among others.

The committee engaged in comprehensive discussions covering topics such as animal nutrition, preventive healthcare measures, veterinary treatment protocols, summer management strategies and behavioural enrichment activities to ensure optimal care and welfare of the animals.

Also, there was a special emphasis on leopard Harsha aged around 19 years with Chronic kidney disease, breeding of marmosets, squirrel monkeys, meerkats, giraffes, Royal Bengal tigers, white tigers, lions, hyena, sloth bears, water monitor lizards and African parrots.