Key pact between AP Govt, Google

Amaravathi, Dec 5: The State Government has taken a crucial first step to provide opportunities in line with the international changes in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

For advanced innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence, the State Government entered into a crucial agreement with Google in the presence of the Minister for Education, Information Technology and Electronics, Mr Nara Lokesh, here on Thursday. The general manager of the Indian unit of Google, Ms Lalitha Ramani, and the Secretary of Real Time Governance of the State Government, Mr Suresh Kumar, signed the pact at the State Secretariat in the presence of Mr Lokesh.









As per the agreement, Google will conduct skill development training classes at all the schools and colleges in the State. Also, Google will conduct training classes on AI-related services to start-ups, customary industries and minor sector business organisations. Google will also extend its cooperation to the State Government