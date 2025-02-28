Key proposals made for Municipal dept in AP Budget, Narayana thanks Payyavula Keshav

In a significant move aimed at empowering local governance, the state budget has proposed the transfer of bill payment powers from the centralized system back to municipalities, effective April 1st. This decision, announced by Minister Payyavula, marks the cancellation of the previous government's centralized bill payment system, which had drawn criticism for limiting local control.

Furthermore, Payyavula revealed that extensive projects are being launched for Amaravati, albeit without any financial allocation from the state for its construction. The Minister emphasized a vision of Amaravati as a self-sufficient capital city, capable of generating its own investment resources without relying on state budget funds. This strategic shift is intended to revitalize Amaravati and encourage local investment.

Minister Payyavula also addressed past controversies, asserting that prior leaderships aimed to undermine Amaravati through the proposed establishment of three capitals, a plan that was widely opposed.

In a show of gratitude, Minister Narayana commended Payyavula for allocating ₹13,862 crores in the budget, which includes essential proposals aimed at reinforcing municipal governance and infrastructure.