Live
- Spirit of cricket: The good, the great & the grim
- Spreading light beyond borders, barriers
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 12 2023
- Kurnool: Bharata Ratna Maulana remembered
- Anantapur: SP celebrates Diwali with slum kids
- Dismissal Of Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping 4-Year-Old Sparks Outrage And Political Criticism
- Puttaparthi: Maulana’s birth anniversary celebrated
- Intensifying Israel-Hamas Clashes Near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital: A Desperate Situation Unfolds
- Diwali: A Triumvirate Celebration of Light, Prosperity, and Divine Virtue
- Leopard cub dies in road mishap on Srisailam ghat road
Just In
KGR Volleyball Tournament-2023 concludes
The KGR Volleyball tournament-2023, which began on November 8 at Muthukuru mandal, was concluded on Saturday.
Muthukuru(Nellore district): The KGR Volleyball tournament-2023, which began on November 8 at Muthukuru mandal, was concluded on Saturday. GST Chennai Boys team won first prize, Danger Boys team won second and SRM team secured third prize.
In the girls’ tournament, Jippiyar University got first, PKR team second and National Academy E Road team won third prize.
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, the chief guest at the concluding programme, congratulated the organisers for completing the four-day event in a smooth and disciplinary manner. He distributed prize money to the winners - Rs 1 lakh for the first, Rs 70,000 for the second and Rs 50,000 for the third winners.
On this occasion, the Minister cut a 59-kg cake, marking on his 59th birthday organised by the locals.