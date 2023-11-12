KGR Volleyball Tournament-2023 concludes

Muthukuru(Nellore district): The KGR Volleyball tournament-2023, which began on November 8 at Muthukuru mandal, was concluded on Saturday. GST Chennai Boys team won first prize, Danger Boys team won second and SRM team secured third prize.

In the girls’ tournament, Jippiyar University got first, PKR team second and National Academy E Road team won third prize.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, the chief guest at the concluding programme, congratulated the organisers for completing the four-day event in a smooth and disciplinary manner. He distributed prize money to the winners - Rs 1 lakh for the first, Rs 70,000 for the second and Rs 50,000 for the third winners.

On this occasion, the Minister cut a 59-kg cake, marking on his 59th birthday organised by the locals.