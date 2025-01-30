KIMS doctors remove 15 kg tumor from woman’s abdomen

Ongole : The doctors at the KIMS Hospital in Ongole successfully removed a massive 15 kilogram tumor from a woman’s abdomen. A 40-year-old woman, who had been experiencing severe symptoms including bile vomiting, abdominal pain, and bloating for a week, approached KIMS Hospital here.

Dr Karthik Babu, a Gastroenterologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, and Dr Sujani, a Gynaecologist initially examined her.

The diagnosis by the doctors revealed that a large tumor was exerting pressure on the patient’s intestines, leading to her symptoms. The doctors explained the situation to the patient and her family members and proposed a rare surgery to extract the tumor. The complex surgical procedure was performed by a specialised medical team including Dr Sujani, Dr Karthik Babu, Dr Imran, Dr Ramakrishna, and Dr Anusha.

The doctors said that the surgery presented unique challenges as the tumor was found to be intricately connected to multiple vital organs, including the ovaries, intestines, uterus, and major blood vessels.

Dr T Srihari Reddy, Medical Director of KIMS Hospital Ongole, highlighted the exceptional nature of the case, noting that removing such a large tumor from the ovarian region is both rare and highly complex. The hospital’s Executive Director, T Girinarayudu, emphasised KIMS Hospitals’ commitment to providing advanced medical services, while COO K Ankireddy commended the medical team for their successful execution of the challenging procedure.