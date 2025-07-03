  • Menu
KIMS performs rare airway stenting procedure

At Kurnool KIMS Hospital, doctors successfully performed a rare airway stenting procedure on a 75-year-old woman with esophageal cancer, whose windpipe was over 75% blocked

Kurnool: At Kurnool KIMS Hospital, doctors successfully performed a rare airway stenting procedure on a 75-year-old woman with esophageal cancer, whose windpipe was over 75% blocked, causing severe respiratory distress. The expert pulmonology team, led by Dr Yashovardhan Mangishetti and Dr PV Chalamaiah, conducted a rigid bronchoscopy and placed a self-expandable metallic stent (SEMS) in her trachea using C-Arm imaging for precise positioning.

This minimally invasive intervention restored normal breathing without major surgery.

The patient, already under treatment for esophageal cancer, showed significant improvement immediately after the procedure. The doctors highlighted the case as a life-saving success, demonstrating the effectiveness of advanced interventional pulmonology in critical conditions.

