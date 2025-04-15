Live
KIMS-Sikhara achieves success in complex cardiac cases
Highlights
Guntur: KIMS- Sikhara Hospital, Guntur, has announced the successful treatment of complex cardiac cases in collaboration with international experts. Vice-President of Toyohashi Heart Centre, Japan, Dr Maoto Habara visited the hospital to collaborate with Director of Cardiac Sciences Dr Naga Sari Haritha.
A 70-year-old female patient, who had previously undergone bypass surgery, presented with blocked left main artery.
KIMS team utilised advanced intravascular imaging to diagnose and treat the blockage. With the help of specialized balloons and stents, they successfully restored blood flow.
