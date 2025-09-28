Live
KIMS Sikhara Hospitals organises walkathon
Highlights
Guntur: KIMS Sikhara Hospitals, Guntur hosted a successful “World Heart Day Walkathon” on Saturday. The event was graced by renowned actress Shivani Nagaram, who joined the hospital management and staff in promoting cardiovascular health awareness among the community.
Director of Cardiac Sciences at KIMS Sikhara Hospitals Dr Naga Sri Haritha shared expert insights on maintaining a healthy heart and the importance of timely medical interventions. Senior consultant Cardiologist and Cathlab director, Dr A Shiva Prasad emphasised the significance of a heart-healthy lifestyle and regular healthcheck-ups.
