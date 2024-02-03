Kisan Morcha stages protest against Union budget

A protest program took place in Eluru, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha - Union of Labor Unions, to express discontent with the central budget, which was deemed anti-farmer, labor, and anti-people. During the protest, copies of the Union Budget were burned at the statue of Alluri Sitaramaraj in the local jute mill center. Participants raised slogans against subsidies given to corporates, which they saw as a burden on the people.

Various leaders and representatives spoke at the event, including Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam District Secretary K. Srinivas, IFTU District General Secretary Badda Venkatarao, BKMU District President Bandi Venkateswara Rao, CITU District Vice President B. Somaiya, and AITUC District President Reddy Srinivasa Dange.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget, presented in Parliament, was criticized for disappointing farmers, workers, agricultural workers, and the general public. Concerns were raised regarding the budget's potential to widen the wealth gap, exploit the poor, and neglect the agricultural sector. Criticism was also directed towards the budget's focus on increasing private participation in agriculture, at the expense of rice farmers and in favor of corporates. Participants objected to the absence of proposals for a support price guarantee law and farmer loan waivers. Reductions in fertilizer subsidies were seen as potentially leading to increased fertilizer prices. The allocation of funds for the employment guarantee scheme was reduced, leading to accusations of injustice toward agricultural workers. Additionally, labor welfare was deemed neglected, with no proposals to repeal the four anti-labor labor codes.

It was argued that the budget was unfair to Andhra Pradesh, as no proposals were included for special status, funds for the construction of the Polavaram project, or the implementation of guarantees in the Partition Act. The public was encouraged to join in protesting against this perceived anti-people budget. Leaders from organizations such as Laraithu Sangam, IFTU, BKMU, CITU, and AITUC, along with several individuals, participated in the protest.





