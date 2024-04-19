KK Raju files nomination amid public celebrations and predicts victory with 45k vote majority

KK Raju, the YSR Congress Party candidate for the Visakhapatnam constituency, filed his nomination amidst a grand rally on Friday. The event was attended by YSR Congress Party Uttarandhra Regional Coordinator and Rajya Sabha member, YV Subbareddy. Raju began his day by seeking the blessings of Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy in Ward 49 NGOS Colony before leading a massive bike rally to the YCP office in Visakha North Constituency.

In his speech, Raju expressed confidence in securing a majority of 45 thousand votes, thanks to the development programs and welfare schemes implemented in the constituency over the last five years under the leadership of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The event was also attended by prominent figures such as City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MLC Varudu Kalyani, and VMRDA Chairman Sanapala Chandramouli.

Supporters, party workers, and residents of the constituency turned out in large numbers to show their support for Raju's candidacy. With the backing of the community and a strong campaign team, Raju is optimistic about his chances in the upcoming election.