KK Raju lambasts Vishnu Kumar for maligning CM YS Jagan

Visakhapatnam: NREDCAP Chairman and North Constituency coordinator KK Raju has thrown a challenge to BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju daring him to prove the 'fake allegations' levelled against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's family by his detractors. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Raju challenged the former MLA to come to Sampath Vinayagar temple in Asilmetta to swear in the name of Lord Ganesh that the allegations made by him were true.

The NREDCAP Chairman accused Vishnu Kumar Raju of holding the BJP's mic and speaking on behalf of the TDP. In the last Assembly elections, Vishnu Kumar Raju got a number of occasions to speak in front of the mic only because of the alliance between the two parties. People defeated him only after finding him speaking on irrelevant issues rather than focusing on people's problems, Raju pointed out. Daring the BJP leader to prove the link between Delhi liquor scam and YS Bharati, Raju warned the BJP leader not to drag the family of the Chief Minister into the allegations.

Further, Raju pointed out that Vishnu Kumar Raju had great liking towards N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh and that is one of the reasons why the former MLA speaks on their behalf. Raju asked whether Ms. Bharati had ever spoken about politics in public and advised them not to drag her name into political muddles. The NREDCAP Chairman said that his loyalties would remain with the YSRCP till the end of his political career. He challenged Vishnu Kumar Raju whether he would take an oath and confirm which party he would contest for in the ensuing elections. Deputy Mayor K Sathish, GVMC floor leader B Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP leader Ravi Reddy were present at the media conference.