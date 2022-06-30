KMC Executive Engineer trapped in ACB net

Kurnool: The Executive Engineer and In-charge of Superintendent Engineer, Surendra Babu of Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) was caught in the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) net on Wednesday while he was accepting bribe amount of Rs. 15 lakhs.

According to the ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J Shiva Narayana Swamy, Surendra Babu who was working as Executive Engineer and in-charge as Superintending Engineer in Kurnool Municipal Corporation has demanded Rs. 15 lakhs for doing an official favour sought by one P Srinivasa Reddy a resident of Hyderabad. Srinivasa Reddy, a civil contractor, unable to give such huge amount has approached the ACB department and lodged a complaint stating the demand of the Executive Engineer.

Based on the complaint the department officials laid a trap and caught the tainted officer red handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs. 15 lakhs at Krishna Nagar flyover. The amount has been seized and the corrupt officer was also taken into custody.

Even the Measurement Book (MB) and other records were also seized. A case under relevant sections has been seized and the corrupt official would be produced in the ACB Court for initiating further action. The DSP has also said that the investigation is under progress. More information is yet to know, stated the DSP, J Shiva Narayana Swamy.