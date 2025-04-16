Live
Knee replacement surgery at Rs 2.5 lakh fee at Nellore Apollo
Highlights
Doctor sat Nellore Apollo Specialty Hospital have announced the availability of low-cost Knee replacement surgery.
Nellore: Doctor sat Nellore Apollo Specialty Hospital have announced the availability of low-cost Knee replacement surgery.
Apollo Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Sriram Satish and Orthopedic Senior Surgeons Dr Vivekananda Reddy and Dr Sasidhar Reddy stated that robot-assisted surgical treatments are 100 percent successful. Marking the hospital’s 10th anniversary, Knee replacement surgery is being conducted at Rs 2.5 lakh.
Hospital unit head Balaraju also attended the meeting.
