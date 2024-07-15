Know Your MLA: Ashmith, the hope of younger generation in Tadipatri

Tadipatri: J C Ashmith Reddy, the 41-year-old first-time MLA is the privileged son of ex MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy and nephew of former minister, veteran politician J C Diwakar Reddy. The JC brothers ruled the roost in Tadipatri for four decades. Diwakar Reddy was MLA for more than 30 years representing the Congress Party. In 2014, the JC brothers joined TDP. Diwakar was elected MP and Prabhakar MLA on TDP ticket. Diwakar served as minister in almost all the Congress governments led by Vengal Rao, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Ashmith Reddy’s father Prabhakar Reddy is presently municipal chairman of Tadipatri. Ashmith shares the rich political legacy of his father and uncle. The family owned the Diwakar Travels which is now defunct. Ashmith did his Master’s in Marketing at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. He first contested as MLA from Tadipatri in 2019 and lost to YSRCP.

In 2024, he was renominated as MLA by the TDP and won with a huge majority over his YSRCP rival.

The family’s domination over Tadipatri is now complete with Ashmith as MLA and his father as the municipal chairman.

Ashmith kindled hope in the younger generation by setting a new trend of development politics. He hopes to make a difference in Tadipatri through development, industrialisation and employment generation.